NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The recipients of the 40th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Awards are being honored at an MLK Breakfast.

The Urban League of Hampton Roads announced the recipients, and the event is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 a.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. This year’s breakfast is meant to both honor Martin Luther King Jr. as well as recognize leaders in the community.

“The Urban League of Hampton Roads is honored to recognize leaders who contribute in such meaningful ways to our community,” said Gilbert Bland, President and CEO of the Urban League of Hampton Roads. “These dedicated individuals embody the spirit and values of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and we are excited to celebrate their achievements.”

This year’s recipients are:

Health – Charlie Hill, Hampton Roads Prostate Forum

Education – Peter Blake, Retiring Executive Director of State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV)

Economic Development – Harry Lester, Community Leader

Finance – Alexis Swann, Peninsula President, TowneBank

Housing – Norfolk Redevelopment Housing Authority (NRHA)

ULHR Lifetime Achievement Award – Governor Douglas Wilder

Young Professional Member of the Year – Nykita Doggette

Guild Member of the Year – Lisa Wise Chapman