Million Bulb Walk returns to Norfolk Botanical Garden Nov. 12-Jan. 2

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The paths through the Norfolk Botanical Garden will once again be lit up by a million twinkling lights this holiday season.

The lights will light up a mile-long path through the gardens from 5 to 9:30 p.m. each night from November 12 to January 2. Event organizers say this year’s path is brand new and will feature new lighting features, including The Wall of Light that highlights the garden’s NATO Tower.

Although the event is designated as a walking event, it is accessible for strollers, wheelchairs and mobility assistance devices. There will be a limited number of manual wheelchairs available in the visitor center.

Tickets for the event went on sale on October 1 and can be purchased online. Those wanting to buy tickets in person will be charged an additional $5 walk-up fee.

Prices are as follows:

Premium Nights Fridays, Saturday, and Sundays November 24-28 December 22-26 January 1-2



Value Nights Monday-Thursday



Guests will need to park in the main parking lot and be aware they cannot bring outside food or beverages into the event. The Marigold & Honey Cafe will be offering a variety of snack and beverage options.

The event will take place every night, including holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.