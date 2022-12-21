NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This holiday season is bittersweet for the Military Circle mall community.

Mall leaders and volunteers are putting together the ‘Military Circle mall Farewell Christmas Extravaganza’ on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

“It’s the end of an era,” said W.C. Brown Jr., who helped organize free live music, a play, and a fashion show with volunteers.

During the extravaganza, kids will get a chance to take pictures with Santa. As Santa’s helper, Brown has been collecting toys to give out to kids for free.

“As long as the toys last, every kid that’s in line will get a toy. We want to make sure this is a memorable spot,” said Assistant General Manager Kami Grayson. “We want to make sure that you take pictures and get your last little bit of Military Circle mall because this is it. This is our farewell extravaganza.”

Grayson tells 10 On Your Side the last day the mall will be open is set for January 31, 2023, and tenants will have until February 15 to move out. Grayson says the mall has served as a staple in the community for 50 years.

“This was the place to be at one point and unfortunately times change and we grow, and we develop,” said Grayson.

Despite the upcoming closure, mall business owners pitched in to spread Christmas cheer.

“We appreciate them we want them to know that we love them, and that this extravaganza will be a big boost for them, and their businesses,” said Grayson. “We hope that they find other homes.”

Local small business owners will also set up in the mall area. Brown says proceeds from the vendor spots will be donated to Stop the Violence 757.

“It’s the end of one chapter and beginning of another one. We’re not going to be depressed. We’re going to celebrate. We turned a sadness into a celebration,” said Brown.