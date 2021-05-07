Military Circle Carnival kicks off Mother’s Day Weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The fair is back in town! Residents in Hampton Roads can indulge in deep-fried Twinkies, fun houses, and carousels at the Military Circle Carnival from May 7-16.

Amusements of America is providing all of the games, attractions, and food while following CDC guidelines. All guests must wear masks throughout the fairgrounds, except while seated at one of the designated dining areas. In addition, guests are only allowed at the designated dining areas.

There will be a $3 admission for everyone 30 inches and taller at the event. All online ticket purchases will include free admission. Wristbands are $25 and up.

Milirary Circle Carnival hours:

5-10 p.m. weekdays

5-11 p.m. Fridays

1-11 p.m. Saturdays

1-10 p.m. Sundays

Visit Amusements of America for the complete list of ticket options.