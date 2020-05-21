Military Aviation Museum hosts free drive-thru exhibit Memorial Day weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach is hosting a drive-thru exhibit for the Hampton Roads community over Memorial Day weekend.

The free exhibit runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25. Guests will be able to drive their vehicles around a “specially crafted exhibit” on the museum grounds to view the WWII aircraft on display.

“Memorial Day is an important time when Americans reflect on the meaning of service and sacrifice. The Military airplanes we will have on display are an important tangible link to those stories from the past,” said Military Aviation Museum Director Keegan Chetwynd.

“We wanted to do something special for Memorial Day, but to do so with a focus on keeping everyone safe, which is where the idea of a Drive-Through Museum featuring our largest artifacts came from.”

Other open amenities:

Jerrassic Park, the museum’s collection of dinosaur sculptures, is free and open to the public. Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart from other guests.

The gift shop is available online for visitors to pick up their purchase through a curbside service.

Guests can donate to the non-profit museum in an effort to support its mission of honoring veterans and sharing their stories.

As a reminder, buildings and associated facilities at the museum, including restrooms, will remain closed to visitors.

For more information visit militaryaviationmuseum.org.

