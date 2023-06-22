VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- Have you ever wanted to travel back in time to revisit the party atmosphere of the 1940s South Pacific? The Military Aviation Museum sure thinks you do!

The 2nd Annual South Pacific Luau and Hangar Dance is coming back to the Military Aviation Museum. Travel back to the 1940’s South Pacific, put on your best Hawaiian shirt, and join the museum for a fun-filled evening, Saturday, July 22nd, 2023.

Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant ambiance of the 1940s South Pacific while enjoying an evening under the wings of some of the world’s most historic aircraft.

There will be a 40s-style swing band that will keep the dance floor alive with their energetic performances. Adding to the authenticity of the event, Te Ori O Keone Ti’a Mai will showcase mesmerizing authentic Hula and Tahitian dances.

Traditions Catering will provide a luau-styled dinner, and the event will feature an engine run from one of the Museum’s cherished aircraft.

VIP reserved seating options are available, and attire for the evening can range from Hawaiian shirts and shorts to period-specific clothing.

This fundraising event for the Military Aviation Museum supports our education programs and is in honor of our WWII PBY Catalina which is celebrating its 80th Birthday this year.

For Luau tickets, visit the Museum’s event page at or call the museum at 757-721-7767