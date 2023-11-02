HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Mike Epps and a bunch of other funny guys are coming to the Hampton Coliseum next year.

The “We Them Ones” comedy tour is coming to town on Sunday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Epps will host the event, with Lil Duval, best known for his song “Smile (Living My Best Life) and BET’s “Coming to the Stage,” and DeRay Davis from movies like “Barbershop,” “How High 2” and “Semi-Pro” among the headliners.

Other acts include Chico Bean, DC Young Fly, Mojo Brookzz and Moneybag Mafia.

Presale tickets are on sale until midnight on November 2 with the code “bmnshows” and start at $69.50 before fees.

