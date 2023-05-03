The Virginia Beach Amphitheater is the largest entertainment venue in Hampton Roads with a capacity of 20,000 people. (WAVY Photo/Chris Omahen.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Method Man, and Redman are among those who will perform at this year’s Shaggfest on June 17.

According to a Facebook post from the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, along with Method Man and Redman, Toosii, BIA, and more artists are scheduled to perform during the annual festival.

The event will be pavilion only and is a part of the Langley Concert Series. Pre-sale tickets for the festival are on sale now and tickets will go on sale for the general public starting on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets for the show, visit the Live Nation website or the Amphitheater box office.