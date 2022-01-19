‘Message in a Bottle’: New Nauticus exhibition features personal voices discovered in river cleanups

Message in a Bottle exhibition (Photo Courtesy – Nauticus)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new exhibition at Nauticus in Norfolk unearthing personal voices of everyday Americans during cleanups of the country’s rivers.

The Message in a Bottle exhibition was founded in 2013 by CNN Hero of the Year Chad Pregracke and his nonprofit, Living Lands & Waters. It displays over 50 notes, from love letters to photos to practical jokes.

“Some are funny, some are spiritual, and others mysterious…but each showcase genuine thought and emotion,” said Pregracke describing the messages.

For over 25 years, Pregracke’s cleanup campaigns along the Mississippi and other U.S. rivers have amounted to over thousands of bottles.

Nauticus members are invited to get an exclusive first look at Message in a Bottle on Jan. 29. Members can sign up here.

The exhibition will run through April 24, 2022. 

  • Message in a Bottle exhibition (Photo Courtesy – Nauticus)
  • Chad Pregracke, Message in a Bottle exhibition (Photo Courtesy – Nauticus)
  • Message in a Bottle exhibition (Photo Courtesy – Nauticus)

