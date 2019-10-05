Mermaids, baby sharks, and candy: 31st Virginia Children’s Festival at Town Point Park did not disappoint

Norfolk, V.a. (WAVY) – The 31st annual Virginia Children’s Festival took place there and it didn’t disappoint. Everywhere you looked at Town Point Park in downtown Norfolk, kids were having fun.

“We saw mermaids,” said Egypt Finley.

Some kids were creating works of art with Play-Doh while others showed off their skills in the Lego department. For some families, this was their first time to the event.

“Not many places in the United States you can go to an actual children’s focused festival,” said parent Irvin Navarro.

And children already had their hearts set on what they wanted to see.



“The ballet dancers,” said 9 year old Abby Navarro.

“I’m most excited for mermaid candy, no joke,” said Rachad White.

Some of your favorite WAVY TV 10 personalities were out at the festival, saying hi to the families.

This year, Virginia Children’s Festival in Norfolk is hoping to make history with the largest baby shark dance party. The event coordinator at FestEvents says they’re trying to break the Guinness world record of just over 1000 people.