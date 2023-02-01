NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Residents and visitors can now locate where all of the Norfolk mermaids live with the city’s new interactive mermaid sculpture map.

The interactive map not only includes the location of the mermaids around the city, but also gives a brief history of the sculpture and the artists.

Mermaid sculptures have been spotted in Norfolk since 2000 and can now be found throughout neighboring cities as well. To explore the interactive map, click here.

The database will be updated as new mermaids are reported. If you notice that a mermaid sculpture is missing, email Come Home or fill out the online form.