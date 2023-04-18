VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – This upcoming event is sure to mermake you happy!

From 6 to 9 p.m. May 9-11, visitors to the Virginia Aquarium will be able to step into the Red Sea Tunnel and come face-to-face with a real life mermaid. There will also be pictures, activities throughout the aquarium, and more.

Tickets are $30 for members and $38 for non-members and they are available on the Virginia Aquarium’s official website. People are required to pick a tunnel walkthrough time to avoid overcrowding, and strollers will not be permitted in the tunnel. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., but people are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes before ticket time to check in and receive a wristband.

(Courtesy: Virginia Aquarium)

(Courtesy: Virginia Aquarium)

(Courtesy: Virginia Aquarium)

(Courtesy: Virginia Aquarium)

(Courtesy: Virginia Aquarium)

(Courtesy: Virginia Aquarium)

Other activities will be open in the North Building for ticketed guests to explore from 6 to 9 p.m. All ages will be admitted.

For information on the upcoming event, be sure to check out the Virginia Aquarium’s website, or call 757-385-3474.