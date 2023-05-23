HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Monday, May 29 is Memorial Day. Honor and remember military servicemembers with ceremonies and events across Hampton Roads.

10 On Your Side has compiled a city-by-city list of local events, as well as services closed due to the federal holiday.

HAMPTON ROADS TRANSIT

On May 29, Hampton Roads Transit bus and light rail will operate on a Saturday schedule. The ferry will operate on its regular Summer weekday schedule. For more information, visit gohrt.com or call 757-222-6100.

CHESAPEAKE

In observance of Memorial Day, all city offices, courts, and community centers will be closed on May 29. All Chesapeake Public Libraries will be closed on May 28 and 29.

The Chesapeake Visitor Center and Parks, Recreations and Tourism Administration Office will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.

Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. Where: Chesapeake City Hall, 306 Cedar Road

Chesapeake City Hall, 306 Cedar Road What: The Chesapeake Mayor’s Commission on Veterans Affairs will be hosting its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in front of City Hall. It will be moved into the City Council Chambers if there is inclement weather.

The Chesapeake Mayor’s Commission on Veterans Affairs will be hosting its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in front of City Hall. It will be moved into the City Council Chambers if there is inclement weather. Who: The ceremony is open to the public.

NEWPORT NEWS

Memorial Day Weekend Placing U.S. Flags

When: Flags will start being placed on Saturday, May 27 at 7 a.m. They will be picked up on Tuesday, May 30 starting at 7 a.m.

Flags will start being placed on Saturday, May 27 at 7 a.m. They will be picked up on Tuesday, May 30 starting at 7 a.m. Where: Cemeteries in Newport News Peninsula Memorial Cemetery,12750 Warwick Blvd, meet at entrance off Nettles Road. Greenlawn and Pleasant Shade, 2700 Parish Avenue, meet at front of the cemetery.

Cemeteries in Newport News What: Groups will be placing flags at Veterans graves.

Groups will be placing flags at Veterans graves. Who: Anyone is welcome to participate in this event. It is open to the public.

Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.

Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. Where: Victory Arch, 25th Street & West Avenue

Victory Arch, 25th Street & West Avenue What: Event in partnership with the City of Newport News. A quintet from TRADOC will perform.

Event in partnership with the City of Newport News. A quintet from TRADOC will perform. Who: Free and open to the public.

NORFOLK

Norfolk government offices, libraries and recreation centers will be closed on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. Closed offices include Norfolk Courthouse, officer of the Commissioner of the Revenue and the City Treasurer.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be open on Memorial Day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those who would like to request a bulk waste collection for Tuesday, May 30 can do so before 3 p.m. on Friday, May 26. Requests can be made on the MyNorfolk app, the online portal or by calling the Norfolk Cares Center at 757-664-6510.

Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony

When: Monday, May 29 at 2 p.m.

Monday, May 29 at 2 p.m. Where: Victory Rover Pier, next to the Armed Force Memorial at 1 Waterside Drive

Victory Rover Pier, next to the Armed Force Memorial at 1 Waterside Drive What: Honor and remember those military service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today during Norfolk’s annual Wreath Laying Ceremony. The event is co-sponsored by the Veterans Affairs Advisory Commission.

Honor and remember those military service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today during Norfolk’s annual Wreath Laying Ceremony. The event is co-sponsored by the Veterans Affairs Advisory Commission. Who: Free and open to the public.

This year’s guest speaker is Ms. Sonya Smith, U.S. Air Force Reserve veteran and the first African American to serve as the Cabinet Secretary for the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services. Smith is a proud Norfolk State University alumna and serves on the U.S. Veteran Affairs Research Advisory Committee for Gulf War Illness.

Inaugural Memorial Day Parade & Wreath-Laying Ceremony

When: Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Where: Parade begins at St. Patrick Catholic School, 1000 Bolling Ave. The parade is 1.2 miles from St. Patrick Catholic School to Larchmont United Methodist Church.

Parade begins at St. Patrick Catholic School, 1000 Bolling Ave. The parade is 1.2 miles from St. Patrick Catholic School to Larchmont United Methodist Church. What: The Larchmont Edgewater Civic League is hosting its inaugural Memorial Day Parade and Wreath-Laying Ceremony. There will be free hot-dogs and drinks and information for a dozen local non-profits. The Wreath-Laying Ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Alexander is the event’s Grand Marshal. He will lay the wreath at the ceremony.

The Larchmont Edgewater Civic League is hosting its inaugural Memorial Day Parade and Wreath-Laying Ceremony. There will be free hot-dogs and drinks and information for a dozen local non-profits. The Wreath-Laying Ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Alexander is the event’s Grand Marshal. He will lay the wreath at the ceremony. Who: It is free and open to the public.

Photo Courtesy of Larchmont Edgewater Civic League.

PORTSMOUTH

Portsmouth municipal offices, libraries, and museums will be closed on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. Public libraries and museums in the city will also be closed.

The Recreation Centers will be closed from May 27 to May 29. The Splash Park will be open the Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Golf courses will be open on Memorial Day, however tee times and golf carts are limited. Golfers are asked to call ahead to check on availability.

There will not be trash, recycling or bulk collection on May 29. Regular Monday routes will be rescheduled to May 31. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at 757-393-8663.

Annual Memorial Day Parade

When: Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. Where: Reviewing stand is at High and Court Streets. The parade route is on High Street from Peninsula Avenue, at I.C. Norcom High School, to Water Street.

Reviewing stand is at High and Court Streets. The parade route is on High Street from Peninsula Avenue, at I.C. Norcom High School, to Water Street. What: The parade has been a tradition since 1884. Portsmouth says it, “salutes the service and sacrifices of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces and celebrates Portsmouth’s proud military heritage. It’s one of the longest running Memorial Day Parades in America.” Watch the parade with floats, marching bands, and more.

The parade has been a tradition since 1884. Portsmouth says it, “salutes the service and sacrifices of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces and celebrates Portsmouth’s proud military heritage. It’s one of the longest running Memorial Day Parades in America.” Watch the parade with floats, marching bands, and more. Who: Free and open to the public.

SUFFOLK

Suffolk City Offices will be closed Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. Where: Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road

Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road What: The speaker will be Major General Jerry F. Prochaska, U.S. Army, Deputy Director for the Joint Force Development and Design Center, J-7, Joint Staff, Suffolk.

The speaker will be Major General Jerry F. Prochaska, U.S. Army, Deputy Director for the Joint Force Development and Design Center, J-7, Joint Staff, Suffolk. Who: Open to the public.

VIRGINIA BEACH

Run to Remember

When: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 Where: Military Aviation Museum, 1341 Princess Anne Rd

Military Aviation Museum, 1341 Princess Anne Rd What: The Run to Remember honors America’s fallen warriors and the organizations dedicated to supporting their families. Sign up for the 5K, Kids’ 1 Mile Fun Run, or Virtual 5K.

The Run to Remember honors America’s fallen warriors and the organizations dedicated to supporting their families. Sign up for the 5K, Kids’ 1 Mile Fun Run, or Virtual 5K. Who: Register for the event here.

Tidewater Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Monday, May 29 at noon.

Monday, May 29 at noon. Where: Tidewater Veterans Memorial, 1000 19 th St., across from the Convention Center.

Tidewater Veterans Memorial, 1000 19 St., across from the Convention Center. What: Join Virginia Beach Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer and the Mayor’s Committee for Veterans for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony. CSM Daniel T. Hendrex, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, is this year’s Keynote Speaker. As part of the opening ceremony, the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Honor Guard Unit-Rifle Team will provide a 21-Gun Salute, followed by the invocation given by Chaplain David Yemington, Vietnam Veterans of America, and Virginia Beach Chapter 969. Music will be provided by the United States Air Force Heritage Brass, and the National Anthem and “God Bless America” will be performed by Tony Zontini of Virginia Beach.

Who: Open to the public.

USAA Poppy Exhibit

When: The exhibit runs through June 14.

The exhibit runs through June 14. Where: Military Aviation Museum, 1341 Princess Anne Road

Military Aviation Museum, 1341 Princess Anne Road What: In collaboration with USAA, the Poppy Exhibit will allow visitors to learn “the true meaning of Memorial Day”.

In collaboration with USAA, the Poppy Exhibit will allow visitors to learn “the true meaning of Memorial Day”. Who: Tickets are required. Currently serving military, veterans, and USAA members and employees will have free admission from May 26 to May 29 with valid ID. All other days, USAA is offering a 50% discount to those eligible on ticket admission to the museum for the duration of the exhibit.

WILLIAMSBURG

All Williamsburg city offices will be closed on May 29, which includes the Municipal Building on Lafayette St. and Quarterpath Recreation Center.

The Waller Mill Park will be operating from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Garbage collection will follow a regular schedule on May 29 and 30. Recycling will be delayed by one day, which means Monday’s recycling will be picked up on Tuesday and Tuesday’s recycling will be picked up on Wednesday.

For those who need to pay a city bill, a 24-hour bill payment dropbox will be available in front of the Municipal Building, located at 401 Lafayette St. Payments can also be made online.

Help Wanted to Place Flags on Graves

The City of Williamsburg is inviting the public to help place more than 500 flags on the graves of veterans in Cedar Grove Cemetery at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 25. If you’re interested, please meet Caretaker Bill Brown at the flagpole in Cedar Grove Cemetery at 809 S. Henry St.

Flags will be provided. For questions about the flag-setting, contact Brown at dbrown@williamsburgva.gov