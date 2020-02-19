Membership to the Virginia Zoo has its privileges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is bringing back its membership swaps for 2020.
They’ve released a list of six confirmed swaps for this year — which range from fitness to fine arts.
Your membership to the Virginia Zoo can get you in to the following area attractions and your membership to the following attractions can get you into the Virginia Zoo on the corresponding month.
- MARCH: Norfolk Admirals Hockey
- APRIL: The Hermitage Museum & Gardens
- JUNE: Norfolk Botanical Garden
- JULY: Museum of Contemporary Art
- AUGUST: YMCA
- SEPTEMBER: Children’s Museum of Virginia
Members of the participating swaps who purchase a Zoo membership will get two months for free.
In addition to the swaps, membership to the zoo has other privileges, including event ticket discounts, giveaways, days you can “bring a friend for free”, member mornings and more.
