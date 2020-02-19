Membership to the Virginia Zoo has its privileges

Living Local

Virginia Zoo announces 2020 member swaps and perks

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Zoo in Norfolk Generic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is bringing back its membership swaps for 2020.

They’ve released a list of six confirmed swaps for this year — which range from fitness to fine arts.

Your membership to the Virginia Zoo can get you in to the following area attractions and your membership to the following attractions can get you into the Virginia Zoo on the corresponding month.

Members of the participating swaps who purchase a Zoo membership will get two months for free.

In addition to the swaps, membership to the zoo has other privileges, including event ticket discounts, giveaways, days you can “bring a friend for free”, member mornings and more.

More From Living Local

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories