NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Meet Your Princess cruise will set sail again in Norfolk after shutting down its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with The Hurrah Players, City Cruises will revamp its Disney Princess-themed lunch cruise on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Guests will enjoy a two-hour long cruise with buffet-style lunch provided, as well as photo and sing-along opportunities with their favorite Disney princesses.

Children in attendance are encouraged to dress up as their favorite fairytale characters.

Princesses that joined the cruise previously include Ariel, Elsa, Belle, Tiana and more.

A full bar is available for adults 21 years and older, and themed mocktails will be available for kids.

For more information and ticket prices, please visit the cruise’s website.