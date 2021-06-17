McDonald Garden Center in VB to celebrate National Pollinator Week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The McDonald Garden Center in Virginia Beach will celebrate National Pollinator Week with a number of exhibits, activities, and special promotions.

National Pollinator Week was first established in 2007 to help address the decline of local pollinator populations. The event aims to bring attention to the needs of bees, birds, butterflies, bats and beneficial insects.

Guests can enjoy the following this year at the McDonald Garden Center: