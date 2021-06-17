McDonald Garden Center in VB to celebrate National Pollinator Week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The McDonald Garden Center in Virginia Beach will celebrate National Pollinator Week with a number of exhibits, activities, and special promotions.
National Pollinator Week was first established in 2007 to help address the decline of local pollinator populations. The event aims to bring attention to the needs of bees, birds, butterflies, bats and beneficial insects.
Guests can enjoy the following this year at the McDonald Garden Center:
- Exhibits
- Educational Pollinator Plant Displays and Handouts
- All McDonald locations
- Monday – Sunday, June 21 – 27, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Honey Bee Observation Hive
- Independence Blvd. location
- Monday – Sunday, June 21 – 27, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Educational Pollinator Plant Displays and Handouts
- Activities
- Free Facebook Live Seminar: “How to Attract Pollinators to Your Garden”
- Online
- June 25, 11 a.m.
- Free Facebook Live Video: “How to Harvest Honey from a Beehive”,
presented by The Garden Guru
- Online
- Date and time TBD
- Free Facebook Live Seminar: “How to Attract Pollinators to Your Garden”
- Special Promotions
- Monarch Caterpillars available for purchase
- Independence Blvd. location
- Monday – Sunday, June 21 – 27, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (while supplies last)
- Great Deals on Pollinator Plants, Habitats & More
- All McDonald locations (selections vary by location)
- Monday – Sunday, June 21 – 27, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (while supplies last)
- Beekeepers with Local Honey for Purchase
- Independence Blvd. location
- Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, June 24 – 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Monarch Caterpillars available for purchase