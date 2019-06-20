McDonald Garden Center hosts Pollinator Palooza

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — National Pollinator Week will be celebrated throughout the country to bring awareness to these some important insects, including at the McDonald Garden Center.

The center will be hosting a “Pollinator Palooza,” full of events that will teach you the importance of plants and pollinators — from workshops to exhibits.

They’ll also be offering great deals on pollinator plants to bee-utify your home and garden!

Here’s the full list of activities:

Exhibits/Displays (Independence Boulevard location):

• Monarch Butterfly Tent: Wednesday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 p.m.. This will feature caterpillars, adult butterflies laying eggs on milkweed, pupating chrysalises, emerging chrysalises and live butterflies.

• White Monarch Butterfly Exhibit: Wednesday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 p.m.. Your once-in-a-lifetime chance to see these extremely rare, silvery, adult monarch butterflies.

• Honey Bee Observation Hive: Wednesday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 p.m..

Activities (Independence Boulevard location):

• Free Butterfly Tent Feedings: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Thumbprint Pots Kids’ Workshop: Saturday at 11 a.m. for $15

• Free Kids’ Seminar: How to Raise a Monarch Butterfly: Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

• Pollinator Container Workshop: Saturday at 2 p.m. for $40

• Free Seminar: How to Attract Pollinators: Saturday at 3 p.m.

Special Promotions/Giveaways:

• Milkweed Seed Pack Giveaway: Independence Boulevard location on Saturday. First 200 customers will receive a FREE pack of milkweed seeds with purchase.

• Ladybug Giveaway : Independence Boulevard location on Friday. First 100 customers will receive a FREE pack of ladybugs with purchase.

• Caterpillar Cabanas for Purchase (includes caterpillar, milkweed & habitat): Independence, Great Neck, Cedar Road and Colony Square locations. Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last

• Monarch Chrysalises for Purchase: Independence Boulevard location. Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while supplies last.

• Deals on Pollinator Plants, Habitats and more: All locations Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Selection varies by location, while supplies last.

• Beekeepers with local honey for purchase: Independence Boulevard location on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.