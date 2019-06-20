McDonald Garden Center hosts Pollinator Palooza

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — National Pollinator Week will be celebrated throughout the country to bring awareness to these some important insects, including at the McDonald Garden Center.
The center will be hosting a “Pollinator Palooza,” full of events that will teach you the importance of plants and pollinators — from workshops to exhibits.
They’ll also be offering great deals on pollinator plants to bee-utify your home and garden!
Here’s the full list of activities:
Exhibits/Displays (Independence Boulevard location):
• Monarch Butterfly Tent: Wednesday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 p.m.. This will feature caterpillars, adult butterflies laying eggs on milkweed, pupating chrysalises, emerging chrysalises and live butterflies.
• White Monarch Butterfly Exhibit: Wednesday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 p.m.. Your once-in-a-lifetime chance to see these extremely rare, silvery, adult monarch butterflies.
• Honey Bee Observation Hive: Wednesday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 p.m..
Activities (Independence Boulevard location):
• Free Butterfly Tent Feedings: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Thumbprint Pots Kids’ Workshop: Saturday at 11 a.m. for $15
• Free Kids’ Seminar: How to Raise a Monarch Butterfly: Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
• Pollinator Container Workshop: Saturday at 2 p.m. for $40
• Free Seminar: How to Attract Pollinators: Saturday at 3 p.m.
Special Promotions/Giveaways:
• Milkweed Seed Pack Giveaway: Independence Boulevard location on Saturday. First 200 customers will receive a FREE pack of milkweed seeds with purchase.
• Ladybug Giveaway : Independence Boulevard location on Friday. First 100 customers will receive a FREE pack of ladybugs with purchase.
• Caterpillar Cabanas for Purchase (includes caterpillar, milkweed & habitat): Independence, Great Neck, Cedar Road and Colony Square locations. Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last
• Monarch Chrysalises for Purchase: Independence Boulevard location. Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while supplies last.
• Deals on Pollinator Plants, Habitats and more: All locations Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Selection varies by location, while supplies last.
• Beekeepers with local honey for purchase: Independence Boulevard location on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.