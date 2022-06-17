HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — 9-time-Grammy-winner Mary J. Blige is coming to the Hampton Coliseum in October.

It’s on Saturday October 22 at 8 p.m. with “Boo’d Up” singer Ella Mai and Queen Naija, best known for R&B hits “Medicine” and “Karma.” Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. here.

Best known for “Family Affair” and “Real Love,” Mary J. just released her 14th album “Good Morning Gorgeous” this year, just two days before her acclaimed performance at Super Bowl LVI.

She’s going on tour from September to the end of October, with other stops in Greensboro, D.C. and Charlotte.