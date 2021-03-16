Mariners’ Museum guided park tours

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Explore the great outdoors with the staff at Mariners’ Park in Newport News. They’re offering guided park tours throughout March and April.

This unique walking trek will take 90 minutes and feature an in-depth narrative of trees and plants, including an overview history of the scenic 550-acre park.

“It’s about a quarter-mile, so it’s not too long. It won’t take up your whole day. They’ll be exploring over 20 different trees. Our park has almost 100 different species in it,” says Erica Deale, manager of the Mariners’ Park Department.

Each group is limited to a maximum of 10 people, and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed including social distancing of 6 feet or more and the wearing of a face mask by all participants.

2021 Guided Nature Tour Dates

Saturday,

March 20 9 a.m. Open to Public

Register Here Wednesday,

March 31 9 a.m. Open to Public

Register Here Wednesday,

April 14 9 a.m. Open to Public

Register Here Saturday,

April 17 9 a.m. Open to Public

Register Here Wednesday,

April 28 9 a.m. Open to Public

Register Here

For an even more in-depth experience, download the iNaturalist (Apple, Google) or Seek (Apple, Google) mobile apps before your tour and help the Mariners’ Park staff gather data about wildlife in the Park.