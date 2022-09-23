PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Three of Portsmouth Museums’ city-owned museums are getting ready to participate in Maker Fest 2022 this weekend.

According to a news release, Maker Fest 2022 in Portsmouth will take place on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and The Children’s Museum of Virginia, The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum will be participating.

Maker Fest Portsmouth invites visitors to engage and explore the DIY culture through interactive displays, demonstrations, and hands-on activities.

For more information about Maker Fest Portsmouth, contact any one of the participating museums or click here.