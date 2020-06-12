Macy’s at Greenbrier reopens; new safety measures implemented

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. – Investors hammered retailers early January 5, 2017 as US stocks opened near flat following reports of disappointing holiday sales from department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s. Macy’s slumped 12.8 percent and Kohl’s 17.2 after both reported lower sales in the critical November-December period. Macy’s also said it plans to cut as many as 10,100 jobs in a response to the decline of shopping in stores due to the rise of e-commerce. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Macy’s department store at Greenbrier is reopening to customers ahead of Father’s Day and will provide contact-free curbside pick-up, to follow CDC Guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Macy’s says the health and well-being of employees and customers is always the top priority.

“Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s.

For customers shopping in-store, the company says there will be enhanced safety and wellness procedures to include:

frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas

implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain 6 feet between all customers and colleagues

installing hand sanitizer stations throughout the store

Plexiglas will be available at select registers

Macy’s said they are also asking staff to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Contact-free curbside service will be available at select stores Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

