Macy’s at Greenbrier reopens; new safety measures implemented

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Macy’s department store at Greenbrier is reopening to customers ahead of Father’s Day and will provide contact-free curbside pick-up, to follow CDC Guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The store will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Macy’s says the health and well-being of employees and customers is always the top priority.
“Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s.
For customers shopping in-store, the company says there will be enhanced safety and wellness procedures to include:
- frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas
- implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain 6 feet between all customers and colleagues
- installing hand sanitizer stations throughout the store
- Plexiglas will be available at select registers
Macy’s said they are also asking staff to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Contact-free curbside service will be available at select stores Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
