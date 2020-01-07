MacArthur Center to host figure skating exhibition featuring Disney On Ice skaters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Tidewater Figure Skating Club is bringing several professional skaters to perform an exhibition at MacArthur Center.

The skaters hail from groups such as ‘Disney On Ice’ and the U.S. Figure Skating Team.

Disney on Ice cast member Allison Kymmell

Two-time U.S. Figure Skating Gold Medalist Gabrielle West

U.S. Figure Skating Gold Medalist Megan Peterson

The event will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at MacArthur On Ice.

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

