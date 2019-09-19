MacArthur Center hosts their first beer festival on Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sample some of the best brews, cider and wines in the state AND get a head-start on your holiday shopping list (too soon?) at MacArthur Center on Saturday.

It’s the first time the mall has hosted a beer festival, but they’re not holding back for the inaugural celebration.

You’ll find five local breweries to sip from including Big Ugly Brewing from Chesapeake, Bull Island Brewing Company from Hampton and more.

There will be ciders on deck from Bryant’s Cider, Castle Hill Cider and Big Pippin Cider, all born in the western part of Virginia.

New Kent Winery and Hampton Roads Winery will be there to quench the thirst of wine-lovers. You’ll also be able to try spirits from Three Crosses Distilling Company out of Powhatan, Virginia.

And, yes, there will be hard seltzer too.

Food from California Pizza Kitchen and La Hacienda will be on site and, in addition to shopping in the mall, you can purchase items from vendors, such as For All Handkind and Beach Crafts.

The festival will be held outside in the MacArthur Center Park at the intersection of Monticello Avenue and E Freemason Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last call will be at 4:30 p.m.

MacArthur Center says they are always looking for new, exciting events to host both inside and outside. They are planning to make the festival an annual event are already looking for ways to enhance it in the future.

Tickets for unlimited sampling are $25 in advance and $35 at the door.