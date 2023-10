NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A musical tribute to Luther Vandross is coming to the Attucks Theatre.

Luther Relives features the smooth vocals of Williams “Smooth” Wardlaw. Woodlaw bares a striking resemblance to the late great singer and Tom Joyner called him, “the reincarnation of one of the the greatest R&B crooners of all times.”

The show takes place Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.