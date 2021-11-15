Ludacris, Nelly coming for Norfolk Hip Hop Festival in January

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Ludacris performs at Jeeter Day at a Private Residence on November 06, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — You can travel back in time to the early 2000s when Ludacris and Nelly take the stage at the upcoming Norfolk Hip Hop Festival in January.

They’re headlining the Sunday, January 9 show at Norfolk Scope, which will also feature “Forget You” singer CeeLo Green and the Ying Yang Twins, best known for “Salt Shaker” and “Wait (The Whisper Song).”

Ludacris and Nelly are both now well into their 40s, but the multi-Grammy-winning rappers are still performing. Ludacris was also just in the latest “Fast & Furious” movie, “F9,” and made headlines in Virginia over the summer thanks to VDOT’s creative signs.

Meanwhile Nelly’s still leaning into the country market after the 2012 smash hit “Cruise” with Florida Georgia Line. He still performs rap hits such as “Air Force Ones” and “Rid Wit Me,” but has crossover appeal with country artists Jimmie Allen and Blanco Brown on upcoming tour dates.

Tickets for the Norfolk show are now on sale and start at $59. There’s also a similar event in Greensboro the night before on Jan. 8.

And you can bet Ludacris will play “Area Codes” for the 757 shout out.