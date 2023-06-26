NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The International League first-half champion Norfolk Tides (48-26) are back in town this week with a slew of fan-favorite promotions on deck.

All games are against the fifth-place Charlotte Knights (35-40).

Wednesday’s Turn Back the Clock Night, which features 50-cent hot dogs, popcorn and sodas, is perhaps the biggest ticket of the stretch. That promotion is paired with the weekly Wine Down Wednesday $5 wine specials. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., but you’ll want to get there early because this night’s always a hot-seller.

This is one of just two Turn Back the Clock Nights this season. The next is on August 22.

Thursday is a matinee game at 12:05 p.m.

Friday night is Negro League Tribute night (first pitch at 6:35 p.m.), new for 2023, celebrating the former Norfolk Red Stockings that played from 1878 to the early 1900s. The Tides will wear special Red Stockings jerseys and honor Norfolk native former Red Stockings player Dan McClellan by inducting him into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine.

Saturday is Harry Potter-themed Wands & Wizards Night (first pitch at 6:35 p.m.) with post-game fireworks.

Sunday is Margaritaville Night (first pitch at 6:35 p.m.) with a Tiki Bar Band playing from 5-6 p.m. and island vibes through the game. There’s also fireworks and a coupon for a buy-one-get-one movie ticket at Cinema Cafe if the Tides score five or more runs.

Monday’s game (6:35 p.m. first pitch) also has post-game fireworks. Games Friday through Sunday will also feature pre-game music from DJ CanRock.

You can read more about all the promotions and buy tickets here.

Meanwhile the Tides are volunteering on Tuesday at a food distribution event through the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore at the Eastern Shore Chapel at 2020 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach from noon to 2 p.m. They’ll also host a Foodbank Night at Harbor Park on Wednesday, September 13.