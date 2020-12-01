Locals Helping Locals: New app connecting residents with small businesses launches this weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking to shop local, but have a hard time knowing where to go, worry no more because there’s an app for that!

Locals Helping Locals is a new app launching Friday, December 4. The goal is make it easier for residents to support local businesses in the area. The concept came is the brainchild of Conrad Brinkman, who also serves as marketing director of Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach.

“In the last few months, a few of the local businesses came together to host a toy drive and a food drive and I just wanted that momentum to keep going,” said Brinkman.

On the app, users will be able to find each establishment based off categories, ranging from food to entertainment, even professional services. There will also be incentives for users who make a purchase.

“There’s an offer page which is my favorite part. All of the local businesses are going to give you a really awesome offer for just coming to their businesses and scanning the QR code,” said Brinkman.

There are currently more than a dozen participating small enterprises, but he hopes to see the numbers increase once the official launch takes place. He wants to ensure entrepreneurs get the shine they deserve.

“I love supporting small, locally owned businesses and this app puts them all in one place. It’s hard to go on Google Maps and type out local businesses because you really won’t find what you’re looking for,” Brinkman added.

‘Locals Helping Locals’ will be free to download on Apple and Google Play.

If you’re a small business owner looking to join the organization, you can reach Conrad Brinkman via email at localshelpinglocals757@gmail.com. You can also follow the group on social media on Facebook and Instagram.