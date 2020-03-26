Local teachers hold parades to see students

Kilby Shores Elementary School teacher/ staff parade (below) (Courtesy: Kewuna Boothe)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Since Governor Northam announced that schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year, many principals and teachers are finding creative ways to stay connected to their students during the coronavirus closures.

Educators have taken to the streets to visit their students in decorated cars and vans. They are driving around the school district neighborhoods in a parade-like fashion honking horns and waving to students.

Carrollton Elementary School teachers and staff have planned a min-parade for Friday, March 27 at 1:05 p.m. beginning at Jersey Park on Wrenn Road. The parade will pass through Founder’s Pointe and Eagle Harbor – just to name a few – and end at Wellington Estates.

The detailed route with locations and times can be found below.

IOW Carrollton Parade Route and Details

Recently, other public schools have held similar parades to keep the students in high spirits during this time of crisis.

Check out how Suffolk and Williamsburg teachers and staff carried out parades last week.

The elementary schools in Newport News also came together to decorate caravans and drive routes through neighborhoods.

The schools have set specific rules to abide by social distancing guidelines and health precautions. 

Students are asked to stand on the sidewalk or in their yards to wave and not to approach the vehicles. Teachers are asked to stay in their vehicles as well. 

This is not the first parade we have seen, and probably not the last. We will keep you updated as they continue to happen.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

