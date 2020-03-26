Local teachers hold parades to see students

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Since Governor Northam announced that schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year, many principals and teachers are finding creative ways to stay connected to their students during the coronavirus closures.

Educators have taken to the streets to visit their students in decorated cars and vans. They are driving around the school district neighborhoods in a parade-like fashion honking horns and waving to students.

Carrollton Elementary School teachers and staff have planned a min-parade for Friday, March 27 at 1:05 p.m. beginning at Jersey Park on Wrenn Road. The parade will pass through Founder’s Pointe and Eagle Harbor – just to name a few – and end at Wellington Estates.

The detailed route with locations and times can be found below.

Recently, other public schools have held similar parades to keep the students in high spirits during this time of crisis.

Check out how Suffolk and Williamsburg teachers and staff carried out parades last week.

The elementary schools in Newport News also came together to decorate caravans and drive routes through neighborhoods.

The schools have set specific rules to abide by social distancing guidelines and health precautions.

Students are asked to stand on the sidewalk or in their yards to wave and not to approach the vehicles. Teachers are asked to stay in their vehicles as well.

This is not the first parade we have seen, and probably not the last. We will keep you updated as they continue to happen.

Latest News