Local students design Suffolk’s first set of LOVE life-size letters

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This Saturday, the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts will unveil life-size “LOVE” artwork.

In the past, the letters were borrowed from other communities, and now the city has a set to call their very own.

The project was created to promote travel and tourism. The artwork is an extension of the iconic “Virginia is for Lovers” brand, which in 2019 is celebrating 50 years since its inception.

The Suffolk Center turned to students from the four area high schools to create the designs. Students submitted designs for approval then, over four weeks, worked with their schools’ art departments and classmates to create and complete their vision. Each LOVE letter stands 6 feet tall and more than three feet wide.

Kings Fork High School- “L” , designed by student Leiloni Wooley

Lakeland High School- "O" , designed by students Emily Owens and Jordan Clark

Nansemond River High School- "V" designed by student Cross Waldo

Nansemond Suffolk Academy, Upper School- "E", designed by student Brainna Barnes

The community is invited to come join the celebration and welcome Virginia’s newest LOVE sculpture with a special ribbon cutting Saturday at the Suffolk Center, outside by the Suffolk Center’s fountain.

Saturday’s festivities will include Suffolk Mayor Linda Johnson, Suffolk tourism, students, teachers, honored guests and ‘Bella Voce,’ Nansemond River High School’s Select Women’s Choir.

The LOVE unveiling ceremony is on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. outside by the Suffolk Center’s fountain.

Note: If Saturday brings inclement weather, the ribbon cutting will be held in the Center’s Birdsong Theater. Suffolk Center is located at 110 W. Finney Avenue.