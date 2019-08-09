Local shelters partner with PETA for second dog adoption fest at O’Connor Brewing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – PETA and four local animal shelters have partnered to host a dog adoption festival, Pints, Pups, Sips & Snips, at O’Connor Brewing Co. on Saturday.

You’ll find adoptable dogs from Norfolk Animal Care Center, Norfolk SPCA, Virginia Beach SPCA and Chesapeake Humane Society at the special event.

Adoptions will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be two mobile spay/neuter clinics on site, which will offer $25 spay/neuter services for dogs and free spay/neuter services for cats.

“This special charity fun day will be a blast for beer lovers—and for nondrinkers, including the dogs looking for a place to call home,” said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch via press release. “PETA hopes to kick off a fabulous party as well as the rest of these dogs’ lives at the Pints, Pups, Sips, and Snips event.”

There will be live music at the event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as vegan food and local craft vendors.

