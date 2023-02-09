VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A local cat is up for state-wide recognition!

Two and half year old Ollie is up for the title “Cutest Cat” in the Virginia KingPet contest.

Ollie’s owner Aly Danysh tells 10 On Your Side that Ollie is a rescue cat from Virginia Beach and was sent to the shelter as a dumpster cat in 2020. Danysh say her and Ollie found each other about a year later.

Photo Courtesy: Aly Danysh

Danysh says Ollie loves to snuggle and “tolerates” getting dresses up for photo shoots. Now Ollie needs your help if he wants to win this contest!

Voting is open until Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. and people who would like to participate can cast their vote here.