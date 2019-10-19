Local police departments remind residents to Trick-or-Treat the ‘safe way’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – With Halloween quickly approaching, local police departments want to make sure Trick-or-Treaters stay safe and still have Halloween fun.

To start, Trick-or-Treating begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.

If you’re going to be passing out candy, please turn on your porch light so children will know they are welcome.

If you are not passing out treats, please turn your porch light off from 6 to 8 p.m.

Motorists are reminded to remain cautious, drive slowly through neighborhoods, and use extra caution when entering and exiting driveways or alleyways.

An adult should accompany children under age 12 and make sure older kids trick-or-treat in a group.

Trick-or-Treaters are advised to wear light-colored clothing that is labeled flame-resistant or flame-retardant and is short enough to prevent tripping.

More tips for parents:

Check the sex offender registry at www.ncdoj.gov when planning your child’s trick-or-treat route.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas and along an established route.

Teach your children to stop only at houses or apartment buildings that are well-lit and never to enter a stranger’s home.

Establish a return time.

Tell children not to eat any treats until they return home.

Review all appropriate trick-or-treat safety precautions, including pedestrian/traffic safety rules.

All children need to know their home telephone number and how to call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

Pin a slip of paper with the child’s name, address, and telephone number inside a pocket in case the youngster gets separated from the group.

You find all these tips and more for Halloween at: http://bit.ly/2BsqDa4

Residents are encouraged if you see something, say something.

To report any suspicious activity, dial 911. If you need to obtain general information on city information and activities, simply dial 311.