Local oyster gardener finds pregnant seahorse in oyster reef

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk native and Chesapeake Bay Foundation Ambassador Amy Flora discovered a pregnant male seahorse attached to her oyster cage on Earth Day.

Flora raises oysters off the dock of her house in Norfolk which is where she discovered this little guy she later named “Colley.”

With the help of the CBF providing the needed supplies, she brought Colley inside and put him in a tank to observe him and give him a safe place to birth.

Her Facebook post shows the seahorse swimming around with his pregnant belly.

Shortly after, she released him back into the reef.

(Photo courtesy Chesapeake Bay Foundation)



(Photo courtesy Chesapeake Bay Foundation)

“This is more proof that the oyster cages gardeners use create good habitat for seahorses and other aquatic life like fish and crabs,” said CBF officials. “The oysters raised by Amy and other volunteer gardeners with the Bay Foundation will eventually be planted on protected sanctuary reefs, where they’ll create even more habitat.”

