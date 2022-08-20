HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A local organization, A Brighter Side ASD, will host its first Awesomely Autistic Art Fundraiser Gala in Hampton this fall.

The gala will take place on October 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 95 Tide Mill Lane and will give a chance to those on the Autism spectrum to show off and sell their artwork.

Awesomely Autistic will also have a DJ, raffles and other entertainment throughout the event. The artwork at the gala will then be displayed at the Newsome House Museum and Cultural Center until November 12.

Tickets for the gala are on sale now and can be purchased on their Eventbrite page.