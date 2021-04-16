Local nonprofit holding walk in Newport News on Saturday for National Donate Life Month

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — April is National Donate Life Month, and a Newport News nonprofit will host an awareness walk Saturday afternoon.

It’s called “Walk a Mile In My Shoes” and will be hosted by the BreatheEz Foundation. The group shares information about organ donations.

The walk is free and participants can walk the Chatham Trail from 1-4 p.m.

After the walk, the foundation officers will recognize local caregivers in the area.

Every day this month, BreathEz shares “Caregiver Spotlight” videos on Facebook.

One candidate is Tanya Pearce, who shares what it means to her to be a caregiver.

Another candidate is Toya Monger. WAVY reported she helped Dave Champion, a popular DJ recover after an extreme case of COVID-19. Champion received a double lung transplant.

The ‘Caregiver of the Quarter’ will be awarded Saturday. Look for updates on this story.