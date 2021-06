PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Vision Drive, a local non-profit, announced on Thursday that they are hosting a end of school celebration.

The event, Day of Play, will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 27 at Cradock Community Garden on Afton Pkwy. in Portsmouth.

Organizers say the event will feature bounce houses, tie-dye, food vendors, ice cream as well as games and activities.