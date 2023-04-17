VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Circle A Home for Horses is teaming up with Back Bay Farmhouse Brewery Co. to host a fundraiser on Apr. 22.

According to a press release, Pints, Ponies and Pledges will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the farmhouse located at 1805 Kempsville Rd.

This event is being hosted to kick off the non-profits participation in Give Local 757, which is the largest crowdsourcing fundraiser in Hampton Roads. Guest will be able to take part if activities playing a game of horseshoes or visiting with ponies “Cinderella” and “Snow White”.

For more information about the event, visit its Facebook event page.