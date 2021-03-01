Local film set to premiere at Portsmouth’s Commodore Theatre

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lights, Camera, Action! This Thursday, Portsmouth’s Commodore Theatre is going Hollywood, by hosting a red carpet event for the premiere of local film, Past Shadows.

It’s a Christian sci-fi film about an ancient Middle Eastern relic, with the ability to see into the past, gets unearthed, crossing paths with a university professor and his students, changing their lives forever.

The film is directed by Peter J. Eaton and stars famed actor, Corbin Bernsen. The film was shot in different parts of Hampton Roads and the majority of the cast and crew are from the 757.

The premiere is set for Thursday, March 4. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the screening beginning at 7 p.m., with a “Q&A” with Eaton.

Adults: $10.00

Children ages 8-13: $9.00

(No children under the age of 8 will be admitted into the theater)

Seniors 65+: $7.00There is a $1.00 discount for paying tickets in cash. Tickets are not available online.

There is free street parking after 5 p.m.

For more information on the movie and to purchase tickets for the premiere, visit the Past Shadows Film Facebook Page.