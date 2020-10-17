‘Where were you when?’ Local band writes song reflecting on current events, encourages love and unity

(WAVY) — A local band is using its voice to ask people a simple question: “Where Were You When?”

That’s the title of the newest song from the Ben Phelps Project.

They say it’s a reflective song, one that looks at our past decades ago and our recent history.

“When you start to think about the world we live in, you have to have something to say about it and I think with the band, we have a great outlet to be able to say something,” said drummer Michael Adams, who wrote the song. “It’s more of a reflective song. It’s about, you know, you see the world that we’re living in and you either choose to ignore it or you choose to do something about it.”

Adams wants to challenge people to think about what they are doing to help others.

“We hope the response is that people will unite and that love is the default,” said Adams.

It’s that message of unity that singer Ben Phelps hopes is the main takeaway.

“It’s very simple: love is greater than hate,” said Phelps. “Our talent, or whatever, we’re in this position to share a message of unity and compassion and empathy.”

While the song has some challenging lyrics, at its core, it’s about love and unity.

“LOVE IS COMING BACK AGAIN” “GONE ARE THE DAYS WHERE HATE WINS”

“We have to come together to fix it,” said Adams. “Instead of left or right, it’s really an American thing, so the song is really an American tune where we’re trying to bring people together to unite for the purpose of love and community.”

You can watch the music video here.

The band members are Ben Phelps, Michael Adams, Matt Summitt, Mike Bartusiak, Jeff Conley, and Eric Lewis.

