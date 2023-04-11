Chrysler Hall has been open in Norfolk for 50 years and hosts the regions traveling Broadway productions (WAVY Photo/Drew Robinson)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will present “Romantic

Meltdown,” conducted by VSO music director, Eric Jacobsen and featuring Gabriela Martinez, piano.

Romantic Meltdown performances will be held Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News, and Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m., at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased in advance by calling 757-892-6366, visiting virginiasymphony.org or visiting the Virginia Symphony Box Office at 150 Boush Street, Suite

201 from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.

For group sales of 10 or more, call 757-213-1431.