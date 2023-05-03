VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach International PANFest is coming to Virginia Beach.

All ensembles have the opportunity to perform in our Virginia International PANFest competition which is free and open to the public.

There will be live performances that will feature 10-20 minutes of steel bands across the U.S.

On May 12, performances by Jesse Chong Band are from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Hells Gate Steel Orchestra from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Virginia International PANFest is on Saturday, May 13 at the 24th Street Stage from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Performances by Jonathan Scales Fourchestra are from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Hells Gate Steel Orchestra from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Virginia International PANFest is presented annually by the Virginia Arts Festival in cooperation with Live.

For more information visit the Virginia Art Festival website.