VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Tidewater Winds Concert Band announced a student matinee performance of “The Perilous Predicaments of Pinocchio.”

The performance will feature guest artists Rainbow Puppets and live narration by Kathryn Barrett.

It’s happening April 5 at 12:15 p.m. at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, 201 Market Street.

“This student matinee of Pinocchio is absolutely the best model for students to enhance reading comprehension, music appreciation, and to understand outcomes and cause and effect”, said Chad McGill, Operations Manager for Tidewater Winds.

The concert is suitable for all ages, but is most appropriate for grades PreK through 5.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased only at tidewaterwinds.org.