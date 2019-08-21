The smooth sounds of the 37th annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival are headed indoors

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The region’s longest-running, outdoor jazz festival is back this weekend!

But this year, it will be indoors. Festevents announced they are planning to move the festival into the Scope Arena due to inclement weather in the forecast.

That won’t stop the fun!

This year’s lineup includes Sax to the Max, West Coast Jam, DW3, Sheila E and more on Friday. On Saturday, you can see Lindsey Webster, Jazz Funk Soul, Brian McKnight and more.

10 On Your Side’s Don Roberts and Symone Davis will be emceeing the festival on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Attendees can enter with their tickets through the main Scope entrance. Advance ticketholders can go through the Exhibition Hall entrance.

Festevents says no one will be able to bring coolers or chairs due to the venue change because they are not allowed in the Scope.

Two-day general admission tickets costs $60 per person and single-day general admission tickets cost $30. You can purchase them here.