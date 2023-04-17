VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts will host an opening reception for “Creative Expressions,” an exhibition by the Chesapeake Bay Watercolorists.

The reception is Monday, May 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sandler Center Art Gallery mezzanine lobby, 201 Market Street.

The exhibition will have watercolor art from multiple artists. The artists come from various backgrounds and skill levels and hold American Watercolor Society and Virginia Watercolor Society memberships.

Chesapeake Bay Watercolorists is open to all local artists and art enthusiasts who have a shared passion for watercolor media and share the group’s mission statement.

Artwork in this exhibition will be on display until late July. To learn more about the Chesapeake Bay Watercolorists, inquire about their artwork, or to join, visit www.cbw-art.com.