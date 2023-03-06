VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Red Bull Quicksand race is coming to Virginia Beach.

The race is on Saturday, March 26 on 3rd Street Beach.

The one-mile race is complete with giant sand mounds, trenches and other obstacles, it will feature two categories of racers, military and civilian.

Course map of Red Bull Quicksand race in Virginia Beach on March 25. (Photo Courtesy: Mike DeCarlo)

The top 24 runners will progress to finals with an additional eight competitors coming from the Last Chance Qualifier heat.

For the final heat, the top three male and top three female athletes need to capture a finish line flag to secure their spot on the podium.

Schedule on March 25:

Race Check-In: 12 p.m. -1:30 p.m.

Race Briefing: 1:30 p.m.

Race Start: 2 p.m.

Preliminary Heats: 2 p.m. -3 p.m.

Finals + Awards: 3 p.m – 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Red Bull Quicksand race website.