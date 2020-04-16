Pharrell talks SITW, education and the coronavirus relief special

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA – APRIL 27: Pharrell performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

Virginia Beach’s own Pharrell Williams joined The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon for a chat this week and they caught up on several timely topics, including this year’s Something in the Water Festival, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival will return to Virginia Beach April 23-25, 2021.

Fallon asked Pharrell about the success of the first year.

“You know it’s crazy, we raised like $14 million directly and another $7 million indirectly that went on to like just show that we could be a beehive, you know the 757! That’s where I’m from, the 757 – in Virginia Beach,” said Pharrell.

Then, of course, major events across the nation got cancelled or postponed because of the virus and organizers of Something in the Water decided it best not to host an event that draws tens of thousands to Hampton Roads.

“So, then when this thing started happening we decided that while we’re not going to entertain, we’re going to get out there in the thick of it all and like continue to look after the 757, continue to bring people together, continue to try to be catalysts for change.”

Pharrell has partnered with World Central Kitchen, which is providing COVID-19 food relief for families in need. He said this partnership will benefit local restaurants.

“And it’s also awesome because we get to, like, have our local restaurants with amazing food in the 757 and then they get to stay afloat. Their restaurants are able to stay open and they are able to cook to these people as well.”

10 On Your Side has reached out to WCK to find out more about its local involvement.

Pharrell is also working with Global Citizen, to help children continue their education through this pandemic. “The most marginalized kids in the most poverty stricken areas are going to be affected the most,” he said.

The multi-talented Pharrell is also participating in the One World: Together At Home special, which is co-hosted by Jimmy Fallon. It airs this Saturday, April 18. Watch it at 8 p.m. on WAVY TV.

Watch Pharrell’s full interview from Wednesday’s The Tonight Show:

