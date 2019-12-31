New Year’s Eve events across Hampton Roads to ring in 2020

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, file photo, Joey Flores, of California, uses his cellphone as confetti falls during a New Year’s celebration in New York’s Times Square. New York City’s counterterrorism czar expects Times Square to be “the safest place on the planet Earth” on New Year’s Eve. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

There is no shortage of events planned across Hampton Roads to ring in 2020! Some are ticketed events, so check before you go to make sure the one you’re interested in attending is not sold out.

Chesapeake

The Garage Brewery

1011 Eden Way N

7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Tickets include open bar, food buffet, a special gift and a champagne toast at midnight

Hampton

2020 NYE Party at Capstan

2036 Exploration Way

6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Free food (while supplies last), merchandise giveaways and a midnight toast

New Year’s Eve at Oozlefinch

81 Patch Road

7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Live music from the Red Stapler Duo

Vanguard Brew Pub & Distillery NYE Party

504 North King Street

8 p.m.

Music from the Fighting Jamesons and Hey! Hey!

Price: $25 – $40

Virginia Beach

2019 Last Night on the Town New Year’s Eve Celebration

Free, family-friendly event

Begins at 2 p.m. at Pembroke Mall

The fun continues at 6 p.m. at the Town Center Fountain Plaza, with music and entertainment

The Deloreans will perform as the beach ball drops to ring in 2020!

NYE Keg Drop Bash

Commonwealth Brewing Company

2444 Pleasure House Road

BBQ from Red River Smokehouse

Music by DJ KO starts at 8 p.m.

No Cover

Catch 31 Fish House and Bar

3001 Atlantic Avenue

Price: $50 – $89

Special 3-course meal starts at 6 p.m.

After dinner, ring in the new year with dueling DJs

NYE at New Realm Brewing

1209 Craft Lane

Price: $50 – $110

Tickets include open bar and designated driver ticket, Live music and more!

The 2020 Champagne Campaign

Lunasea

206 22nd Street

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Price: $65 – $85

Tapped Gastropub NYE Party

1550 Laskin Road

Featuring Exploding Sun

9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

A Cavalier New Year

Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club

4200 Atlantic Avenue

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Price: $130 – $190

Newport News

Lights at the Fountain

City Center at Oyster Point

Free

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Final night!

Norfolk

The Pushie Awards Show

Push Comedy Theater

763 Granby Street

4 p.m.

New Year’s Eve at The Main

100 East Main Street

Price: $50 – $340

The Main will transform with 3 parties under one roof

5 p.m.

Saved by the 90s New Year’s Eve Bash

The Norva

317 Monticello Avenue

Party with the Bayside Tigers

9 p.m.

NYE Live! at Waterside

333 Waterside Drive, Norfolk

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

O’Connor Brewing Co. New Year’s Eve Party

211 W 24th Street

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The Birch 9th Anniversary and NYE Prohibition Party

1231 W Olney Road

Prohibition-themed cocktails

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Price: $55

Spirit New Year’s Eve Cruise

Along the Elizabeth River

9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Price: $149

The Mount NYE Party

Charway Arena

4320 Hampton Boulevard

Hosted by Bishop Kim Brown

Free, family-friendly event

10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Portsmouth

Plies NYE Concert at Venue 757

Making a cameo appearance in Portsmouth…

4582 George Washington Highway

Price: $35 – $50

Roaring 20s NYE party

Olde Towne Public House

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

