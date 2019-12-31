New Year’s Eve events across Hampton Roads to ring in 2020

There is no shortage of events planned across Hampton Roads to ring in 2020! Some are ticketed events, so check before you go to make sure the one you’re interested in attending is not sold out.
Chesapeake
The Garage Brewery
1011 Eden Way N
7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Tickets include open bar, food buffet, a special gift and a champagne toast at midnight
Hampton
2020 NYE Party at Capstan
2036 Exploration Way
6 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Free food (while supplies last), merchandise giveaways and a midnight toast
New Year’s Eve at Oozlefinch
81 Patch Road
7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Live music from the Red Stapler Duo
Vanguard Brew Pub & Distillery NYE Party
504 North King Street
8 p.m.
Music from the Fighting Jamesons and Hey! Hey!
Price: $25 – $40
Virginia Beach
2019 Last Night on the Town New Year’s Eve Celebration
Free, family-friendly event
Begins at 2 p.m. at Pembroke Mall
The fun continues at 6 p.m. at the Town Center Fountain Plaza, with music and entertainment
The Deloreans will perform as the beach ball drops to ring in 2020!
NYE Keg Drop Bash
Commonwealth Brewing Company
2444 Pleasure House Road
BBQ from Red River Smokehouse
Music by DJ KO starts at 8 p.m.
No Cover
Catch 31 Fish House and Bar
3001 Atlantic Avenue
Price: $50 – $89
Special 3-course meal starts at 6 p.m.
After dinner, ring in the new year with dueling DJs
NYE at New Realm Brewing
1209 Craft Lane
Price: $50 – $110
Tickets include open bar and designated driver ticket, Live music and more!
The 2020 Champagne Campaign
Lunasea
206 22nd Street
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Price: $65 – $85
Tapped Gastropub NYE Party
1550 Laskin Road
Featuring Exploding Sun
9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
A Cavalier New Year
Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club
4200 Atlantic Avenue
9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Price: $130 – $190
Newport News
Lights at the Fountain
City Center at Oyster Point
Free
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Final night!
Norfolk
The Pushie Awards Show
Push Comedy Theater
763 Granby Street
4 p.m.
New Year’s Eve at The Main
100 East Main Street
Price: $50 – $340
The Main will transform with 3 parties under one roof
5 p.m.
Saved by the 90s New Year’s Eve Bash
The Norva
317 Monticello Avenue
Party with the Bayside Tigers
9 p.m.
NYE Live! at Waterside
333 Waterside Drive, Norfolk
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
O’Connor Brewing Co. New Year’s Eve Party
211 W 24th Street
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
The Birch 9th Anniversary and NYE Prohibition Party
1231 W Olney Road
Prohibition-themed cocktails
8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Price: $55
Spirit New Year’s Eve Cruise
Along the Elizabeth River
9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Price: $149
The Mount NYE Party
Charway Arena
4320 Hampton Boulevard
Hosted by Bishop Kim Brown
Free, family-friendly event
10 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Portsmouth
Plies NYE Concert at Venue 757
Making a cameo appearance in Portsmouth…
4582 George Washington Highway
Price: $35 – $50
Roaring 20s NYE party
Olde Towne Public House
9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
