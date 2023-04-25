First phase of Nauticus transformation ‘Norfolk in Time.’ (Credit: Nauticus)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The first permanent gallery space titled ‘Norfolk In Time’ to open as part of Nauticus’ $21.5 million transformation.

Visitors will experience Norfolk in a hot air balloon, interactive chandelier canopies, and exhibits featuring examples of historical and contemporary.

‘Norfolk In Time’ is named in memory of Frances Martin Lindsay, the late wife of local developer, Harvey Lindsay Jr., who himself passed away in April.

Nauticus members will be first to experience the new exhibits during member-only hours on Friday, May 5 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. – noon.

Norfolk in Time will open to the general public on Saturday, May 6 at noon.

A second gallery space will open later this summer and the entire project will be completed in 2024, including five state-of-the-art exhibit galleries, new aquarium features, a STEM Discovery Lab, and a refreshed entrance pavilion.

To purchase admission tickets to Nauticus, please visit www.nauticus.org.