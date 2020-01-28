‘Moana JR.’ coming to stages in Hampton Roads this March

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hurrah Players will be performing “Moana JR.” for audiences in Virginia Beach and Suffolk this March.

Moana JR. is the musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney film, Moana.

The Hurrah Players are one of the first companies to perform Moana JR. with the support of Disney Theatrical Productions.

It will be presented at the Sandler Center for the Arts in Virginia Beach March 13-15. It will be at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts March 21.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children 3-17, military, seniors and students.

Moana is a tale of a girl from the village of Motunui. In the story, she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and find “the truth” behind her heritage. She meets demigod Maui and together they go on a journey of self-discovery, Hurrah Players wrote in a news release.

“With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Moana JR. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us,” the release said.

Moana JR. will have all the songs from the Disney film, written by award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”

Two students performing the role of Moana for this performance: Elana Rose Lapetina and Amelia Howard.

The release said: “Celebrating the rich stories of Oceania and based on the beliefs and cultures of the people of the Pacific Islands, Moana was developed in collaboration with an Oceanic Trust – a group of anthropologists, cultural practitioners, historians, linguists, and choreographers from the Pacific Islands. The same respect and attention to detail used to develop the film was carried forward in the creation of this stage adaptation and our director and choreographer has worked to study Polynesian storytelling culture to bring to this production.”

The show is sponsored in part by the Virginia Beach Arts and Humanities commissions and the Virginia Commission for the Arts.

Tickets for the Sandler Center can be purchased at www.hurrahplayers.com. Tickets for the Suffolk Center can be purchased at https://suffolkcenter.org/.