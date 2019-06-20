Latin Fest returns to the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Celebrate the sounds and flavors of Latin America at the Oceanfront this weekend!
The annual Latin Fest will feature two stages full of entertainment, one on the sand and one at the 24th Street Park.
Each act will electrify the audience with high-energy tunes, featuring artists like Andy Andy, Furia Tropikal and El Chevo.
In addition to the musical acts, you’ll find authentic Latino and Hispanic food vendors in the 24th Street Park, as well as retail vendors.
Here’s the line up for the weekend:
Friday: Main stage on the beach
- 5 p.m. — DJ
- 6:15 p.m. — Furia Tropikal
- 7:45 p.m. — Desorden Publico
- 9:30 p.m. — Andy Andy
Saturday: 24th Street Park
- 12:45 p.m. — Furia Tropikal
- 1:45 p.m. — Jessica
- 2:30 p.m. — Furia Tropikal
- 3:30 p.m. — Mambo Room Dancers
Saturday: Main stage on the beach
- 5 p.m. — DJ
- 6 p.m. — El Chevo
- 7:45 p.m. — Tulile
- 9:30 p.m. — Orquesta Adolecentes
The gates open Friday at 4 p.m. and on Saturday, the festivities kick off at 10 a.m. Admission starts at $5.