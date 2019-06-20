Latin Fest returns to the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Celebrate the sounds and flavors of Latin America at the Oceanfront this weekend!

The annual Latin Fest will feature two stages full of entertainment, one on the sand and one at the 24th Street Park.

Each act will electrify the audience with high-energy tunes, featuring artists like Andy Andy, Furia Tropikal and El Chevo.

In addition to the musical acts, you’ll find authentic Latino and Hispanic food vendors in the 24th Street Park, as well as retail vendors.

Here’s the line up for the weekend:

Friday: Main stage on the beach

5 p.m. — DJ

6:15 p.m. — Furia Tropikal

7:45 p.m. — Desorden Publico

9:30 p.m. — Andy Andy

Saturday: 24th Street Park

12:45 p.m. — Furia Tropikal

1:45 p.m. — Jessica

2:30 p.m. — Furia Tropikal

3:30 p.m. — Mambo Room Dancers

Saturday: Main stage on the beach

5 p.m. — DJ

6 p.m. — El Chevo

7:45 p.m. — Tulile

9:30 p.m. — Orquesta Adolecentes

The gates open Friday at 4 p.m. and on Saturday, the festivities kick off at 10 a.m. Admission starts at $5.